When silver hit $50, many were worried about a 1980 scenario where silver collapsed in the months that followed. This was an incorrect comparison, as silver at $50 in 2025 should rather have been compared to 1973:

https://x.com/picturegold/status/1978121558422941728

Instead of a collapse, this is what should be expected.

Every time the Gold/Silver ratio hit around the 100 level, it was a good time to start a long-term investment and savings strategy in silver:

After the 1940/1941 Gold/Silver top, silver continued to rise for about 40 years, whereas it continued to rise for about 20 years after the 1991 Gold/Silver top.

It has now been a little more than 5 years since the 2020 Gold/Silver top, and silver has continued to power higher from around $11.64.

Young people should especially take not of this great opportunity to potentially save in silver over the coming decades during what is likely to be the most productive (income producing) years of their careers.

https://x.com/picturegold/status/1978823531208049006

Paper dollars are not money nor currency. The same goes for digital dollars. Silver is money, and a standardized form of silver that is currently accepted as payment (generally) should be considered currency (source: Genesis 23:16).

When you go away from this, then you eventually get a 100 trillion debt bubble ready to blow.

In 2024 it was gold that led the anti-dollar rallies with an important breakout in March. With the redrawn lines (in the chart below), it is clear how silver followed with a similar breakout in June 2025:

It appears that silver will reach a minimum of $80 to $90 (depending on how you measure) when it completes. Silver is currently in the midst of that rally.

Get more of this kind of analysis at my premium gold and silver blog or my Silver Long-term Fractal Analysis Report.