June 18 (Reuters) - Canada's financial regulator on Tuesday said it was maintaining the amount of capital the country's biggest lenders must hold as a stability at 3.5%. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) made the announcement in a statement. Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, editing by David Ljunggren

