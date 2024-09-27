Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly higher on Friday as investors reevaluated the possibility of a bigger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab rose 56.9 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 41153.7. The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab rose 7.6 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 5603.34​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab rose 5.6 points, or 0.03%, to 17575.258 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

