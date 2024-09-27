Sept 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher with the benchmark S&P 500 close to its intraday record high, ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting starting on Tuesday, after data signaling a healthy consumer allayed worries of a sharp slowdown in the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 101.7 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 41,723.78. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 22.4 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 5,655.51​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 114.9 points, or 0.65%, to 17,707.019 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.