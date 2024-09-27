Sept 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 near record highs, after soft inflation data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve could now focus on shoring up the labor market and continue easing interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 52.8 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 42227.95. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 10.0 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 5755.36​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 38.5 points, or 0.21%, to 18228.778 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

