Oct 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, regaining some ground after a selloff in the previous session as investors turned their focus to the start of the third-quarter earnings season and key inflation data later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab rose 68.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 42022.65. The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab rose 23.2 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 5719.14​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab rose 94.0 points, or 0.52%, to 18017.929 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli