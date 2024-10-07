Oct 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, regaining some ground after a selloff in the previous session as investors turned their focus to the start of the third-quarter earnings season and key inflation data later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab rose 68.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 42022.65. The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab rose 23.2 points, or 0.41%, at the open to 5719.14, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab rose 94.0 points, or 0.52%, to 18017.929 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.