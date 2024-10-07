Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gold extended losses for a sixth straight session on Wednesday to hover near the two-week lows hit the day before on lowered expectations of deeper rate cuts, as traders turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes and inflation data.

Spot gold fell about 0.2% to $2,617.79 per ounce by 1145 GMT, having touched its lowest level since Sept. 20 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery was steady at $2,636.20.



"The precious metals sector seems somewhat disappointed after yesterday's meeting by China's National Development and Reform Commission, which reignited concerns about growth and demand from China in Q4. Also, gold is confronting the possibility of less aggressive rate cuts," Zain Vawda, market analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA, said.

Non-yielding bullion is considered a safe investment and thrives in a low interest rate environment.



China is the world's largest consumer of gold, although record high prices and worries about economy have dampened consumer sentiment. A rebound in gold prices to a record peak also dashed the Indian bullion industry's expectations of a lucrative festival season.

Even after the losses, gold prices are set for an over 25% rise this year after prices hit a record peak of $2,685.42 on Sept. 26.

"The market is currently awaiting the upcoming inflation data for U.S. Since last week's payroll data, the market is discussing if we are in soft landing or no landing scenario," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Wall Street's main indexes finished higher on Tuesday, as investors shifted their focus to upcoming inflation data and the start of third quarter earnings season.

The minutes from Fed's September policy meeting are due at 1800 GMT, while the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data is due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

"A significant rise in inflation could alter the scenario. However, considering the geopolitical situation and market uncertainties, we might continue to see range-bound trading with limited downside rallies," said Vawda.

In other metals, spot silver steadied at $30.69 per ounce. Platinum held steady at $949.70 and palladium fell 1% to $1,011.51.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Louise Heavens