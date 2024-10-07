Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data kept the Federal Reserve on course for a quarter-point-reduction in November, while TD Bank (TD.TO), opens new tab dropped after reports of penalty on the lender. At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab was down 16.34 points, or 0.07%, at 24,208.56.



Reporting by Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo

