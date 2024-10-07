Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were slightly lower on Thursday as investors looked to higher-than-expected inflation and unemployment claims for indications on the health of the U.S. economy and the path for interest rates.

The closely watched Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in September and 2.4% on an annual basis, with both figures being slightly higher than estimated by economists polled by Reuters.

The core figure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.3% year-over-year, versus an estimate of 3.2%.

In a separate report released on Thursday, jobless claims also rose to 258,000 for the week ending Oct. 5, versus an estimate of 230,000.

"Investors were torn between a stronger than expected CPI report and a weaker than expected unemployment claims report," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital in Chicago. "One showed inflation running hotter than expected and the other showed the economy looking weaker than expected. It's the worst of both worlds."

After the economic data, traders were pricing in a roughly 80% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25 basis points at its meeting in November and a roughly 20% chance it would leave rates unchanged, according to CME's FedWatch.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic on Thursday said he would be "totally comfortable" skipping an interest-rate cut at an upcoming meeting of the U.S. central bank, adding that the "choppiness" in recent data on inflation and employment may warrant leaving rates on hold in November.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he sees "gradual" rate cuts over the next year-and-a-half, while the New York Fed's John Williams said he still sees rate reductions ahead.

At 02:23 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 143.79 points, or 0.34%, to 42,368.21, the S&P 500 (.SPX), lost 17.25 points, or 0.30%, to 5,774.83 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), lost 30.39 points, or 0.17%, to 18,261.23.

Both the S&P 500 (.SPX), and the Dow had notched record closing highs on Wednesday.

Traders work on the trading floor at The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) following the Federal Reserve rate announcement, in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

Rate-sensitive Real Estate (.SPLRCR), was the weakest of the 11 S&P 500 industry indexes, down about 1% while energy (.SPNY), outperformed other sectors, rising 1%, as oil prices rose.

Oil prices were impacted from Hurricane Milton, which made landfall on Florida's west coast late on Wednesday, as well as fighting in the Middle East.

Investors are also preparing for the third-quarter earnings season, with major banks scheduled to report results on Friday.

The third-quarter earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is estimated to coming in at 5% year-over-year, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

In individual stocks, Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), lost 1.8%, paring some earlier losses after forecasting quarterly revenue below expectations in anticipation of slower travel spending.

Other airlines also lost ground, with American Airlines (AAL.O), down 2%.

Shares of Pfizer (PFE.N), fell 2.7% as former executives distanced themselves from activist investor Starboard's campaign against the drugmaker.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the NYSE where there were 135 new highs and 48 new lows.

On the Nasdaq, 1,395 stocks rose and 2,724 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.95-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 145 new lows.

Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Lisa Mattackal and Pranav Kashyap in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Aurora Ellis