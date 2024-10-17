Oct 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Friday, boosted by mining stocks, while investors shifted their focus to the Bank of Canada's monetary policy decision next week. At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab was up 26.73 points, or 0.11%, at 24,717.21.



Reporting by Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore

