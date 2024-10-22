Chile’s state-run mining company Codelco said on Thursday that its search for a partner in its Maricunga lithium project should conclude by the end of this year with a final selection. Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, has been tasked with leading a government plan championed by President Gabriel Boric to boost state control over the production of lithium, the key rechargeable battery metal. (By Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Brendan O’Boyle)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.