Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained on Thursday, driven by Tesla's positive earnings forecast and a decline in Treasury yields from a three-month high, which buoyed market sentiment despite declines from some corporate results.

Shares of Tesla soared 20.85%, with the EV-maker set to add more than $100 billion to its market capitalization, after it reported robust third-quarter profits and surprised investors with a prediction of 20% to 30% sales growth next year.

However, sentiment was shaky elsewhere. Most of the S&P sectors were in the red, as other earnings reports and pressure from still high Treasury yields weighed.

"We've got pretty divergent performance between sectors and companies and that really is a function of being a third of the way through their earning season," Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "That has really been a mixed bag."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note eased on the day, at 4.18%, after reaching a three-month high the day before. It went as high as 4.26% in Wednesday's session, which saw all three major equity indexes lose ground.

Other megacap growth stocks reversed early gains, with Nvidia (NVDA.O), flat and Apple (AAPL.O), losing 0.2%.

IBM (IBM.N), lost 6.81% after missing third-quarter revenue estimates, while Honeywell's (HON.O), 4.5% decline after it forecast annual sales below estimates also weighed on the blue-chip Dow.

At 02:12 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 158.96 points, or 0.37%, to 42,355.99, the S&P 500 (.SPX), gained 9.31 points, or 0.16%, to 5,806.73 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), gained 116.54 points, or 0.64%, to 18,393.20.

Item 1 of 2 Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Materials (.SPLRCM), dropped 1.5%, dragged down by Newmont (NEM.N), as higher costs and weaker Nevada output saw it miss profit estimates.

Boeing (BA.N), also lost 1.64% after factory workers voted on Wednesday to reject a contract offer and continue a more than five-week-long strike.

Stocks have eased from record levels over the past few sessions due to a reassessment of bets on the Federal Reserve's rate cuts, rising Treasury yields, corporate earnings and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election.

The pullback, however, was to be expected, Dennis Dick, trader at Triple D Trading said. "The story is still in tech, and that story is not going away, I would still say dips in tech need to be bought."

Southwest Airlines (LUV.N), lost 6.52% after earnings and after the company reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

On a brighter note, UPS (UPS.N), added 4.5% after the parcel service provider reported a rise in third-quarter profit, on rebounding volumes and cost cuts.

Of the 159 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results this earnings season, 78.6% have beaten analyst expectations, according to data compiled by LSEG.

On the economic front, S&P Global's flash PMI data showed U.S. business activity increased in October, amid strong demand. Weekly jobless claims also fell unexpectedly for the week ended Oct. 19.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 113 new highs and 45 new lows on the NYSE.

The S&P 500 posted 41 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 68 new highs and 75 new lows.

Reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Pooja Desai and Aurora Ellis