Nov 6 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to open at a record high on Wednesday, as Republican Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election in a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House.

Dow futures soared more than 1,300 points and those tracking the benchmark index inched closer to the psychologically significant 6,000 level.

Wall Street is anticipating the potential for lower taxes, deregulation and a U.S. president who is quick to sound off on everything from the stock market to the dollar.

The Republican's win powered a rally in Trump trades, as U.S. Treasury yields surged, bitcoin hit a record high and the dollar gained.

"There was relief that there was a quick and undisputed election result, while the Trump victory was regarded as a big positive for U.S. corporates due to his promises to slash taxes and tear up regulations," said David Morrison, senior market analyst, Trade Nation.

Futures tracking the small-cap Russell 2000 jumped 6.2% to their highest levels since early 2022 as domestic-focused stocks expect to benefit from an easier regulatory and tax regime, as well as be less exposed to likely import tariffs.

The VIX (.VIX), opens new tab, a measure of market volatility, dropped sharply to its lowest since September. Until the results, investors were bracing for several days of uncertainty over who the winner of the presidency would be.

U.S. stocks closed sharply higher in a broad rally on Tuesday after data signaled a solid economy.

Stocks that are expected to perform well under a second Trump term posted strong gains in premarket trading.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.O), soared 30.7%, while Tesla (TSLA.O), leapt 12.6% as top shareholder and CEO Elon Musk has supported Trump in his electoral campaign.

Bank shares soared as yields rose and investors expected them to benefit from less regulation. JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), and Bank of America (BAC.N), rose more than 7% each, while the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF gained 7.8%.

Strong gains were also seen in shares of cryptocurrency companies, energy firms and prison operators, while renewable energy shares fell.

Dow E-minis were up 1,309 points, or 3.09%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 132 points, or 2.27%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 357.25 points, or 1.76%.

Wall Street analysts expect Trump's plans for restricted immigration, tax cuts and sweeping tariffs to put upward pressure on inflation and bond yields, while corporations could benefit from his tax and regulatory policies.

"With the possibility of higher stimulus and reduced restrictions or regulations on industries, we could end up seeing the market post a strong rally between now and the end of the year," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Market focus turned to whether the Republican party could maintain a majority in the House of Representatives after gaining control of the U.S. Senate.

A "clean sweep", in which one party captures the presidency, the House and the Senate would give Trump an easier route to push through desired legislation.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will start its two-day meeting where the central bank is expected to ease benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

Reporting by Lisa Mattackal and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur