OTTAWA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts in October rose by 8% versus the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multi-unit and single-family detached homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 240,761 units from a marginally revised 223,391 in September, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation said. Economists expected the number to rise to 240,000 units in October.



Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Jason Neely

