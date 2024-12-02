Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting all-time highs as investors focused on upcoming economic data as well as remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab rose 235.5 points, or 0.53%, at the open to 44,941.05. The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab rose 19.5 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 6,069.39​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab rose 106.6 points, or 0.55%, to 19,587.477 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai

