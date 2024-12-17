OTTAWA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 8% in November, beating market expectations, driven primarily by multi-unit starts in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 262,443 units from an upwardly revised 242,207 units in October, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation said. Economists expected the number to rise to 245,100 units in November.



Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Editing by Louise Heavens

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.