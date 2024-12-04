Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision, which is also expected to offer guidance on its outlook for next year.

Spot gold inched down 0.1% to $2,643.79 per ounce by 1256 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,659.80.

"Gold price actions are less of an arrow, more of a feather at the moment and sort of drifting on book squaring," independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Attention will be on Fed policymakers' updated economic projections for 2025, released alongside the decision, particularly regarding how much more rates are expected to be eased next year.

Markets are pricing in a 95.4% chance of a 25 basis points cut in this meeting, expected to be announced at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), according to CME's FedWatch tool, opens new tab. There's only about a 16.3% chance of a reduction in January.

"If the dot plot points to 2 cuts or less for 2025, markets would read it as hawkish, and the U.S. dollar could see another round of strength," OCBC analysts said in a note.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Riksbank, and Norges Bank will deliver their policy verdicts later this week.

Investors will also pay attention to Thursday's U.S. GDP data and inflation data due later this week, both of which could impact bullion demand.

U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday with the Dow dropping for a ninth straight session as investors showed caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of the year.

"We expect gold to build on its gains in 2025," UBS said in a note, adding that central banks should continue to accumulate gold as they diversify reserves, while investor demand for hedges should rise further, boosting inflows to gold exchange-traded funds.

Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.6% at $30.35 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.6% to $933.00, while palladium declined 0.9% to $926.21.

Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K, Eileen Soreng and Mohammed Safi Shamsi