Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped in thin trade on Monday, as markets awaited next week's U.S. economic data and the potential impact of President-elect Donald Trump's return to office on the Federal Reserve's 2025 outlook.

Spot gold was down 0.3% to $2,611.39 per ounce as of 0854 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,624.00.



"Quiet day with lower liquidity across all asset classes likely due to the holiday season," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said, adding that market participants will track upcoming U.S. economic data to see if the economy is slowing down, allowing the Fed to keep cutting interest rates.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this month that U.S. central bank officials "are going to be cautious about further cuts" after an as-expected quarter-point rate reduction in December.

After this quiet week, traders are set to focus on next week's U.S. job openings data, ADP employment report, the Fed's December FOMC meeting minutes, and the U.S. employment report, all of which could provide insights into the health of the world’s largest economy.

Looking ahead, "we still see the same factors in place which supported gold in 2024 - ongoing central bank purchases with a desire to diversify their reserves and ongoing U.S. rate cuts supporting investment demand," Staunovo said.

Gold has gained around 27% so far this year, with it hitting an all-time high of $2,790.15 on Oct. 31.

Markets are gearing up for significant U.S. policy shifts in 2025, including potential tariffs, deregulation, and tax changes, as Trump prepares to return to the White House in January.

Gold is considered a hedge against economic and geopolitical turmoil.

Spot silver was steady at $29.38 per ounce, platinum edged higher by 0.4% to $923.53, having hit an over three-month low on Friday.

Palladium climbed 0.1% to $912.73.

Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala