Jan 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Thursday, buoyed by volatility in equities and fresh positioning while the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook remained in focus ahead of trade tariffs proposed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,641.64 an ounce by 1140 GMT, having gained 0.7% on the last trading day of 2024. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $2,654.30.

"In my opinion, political and economic risks, non-dollar and yield-sensitive demand from de-dollarising central banks and investors seeking a hedge against fiscal instability, as well as sticky inflation, will support another year of gains for gold," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.



In 2024 the Fed's rate-easing cycle, robust central bank purchases and mounting geopolitical tensions propelled bullion to multiple record highs and a 27% annual gain, its biggest since 2010.

"Over the next month the market will be focusing on new year flows from asset allocators and where they go, as well as Trump and more details about his policies, some of which are likely to end up being gold-friendly," Hansen said, adding that a gold price target of $3,000 an ounce looks likely.

Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20. His proposed tariffs and protectionist trade policies are expected to be inflationary and could spark trade wars, adding to gold’s allure as a safe-haven asset.

With inflation above its 2% target, traders expect the Fed to employ a cautious approach to interest rate cuts in 2025.

Investors are also awaiting a slew of U.S. economic data next week to further gauge the interest rate outlook for 2025.

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as investors closed the book on a remarkable year for equities.

High interest rates reduce demand for non-yielding gold.

Spot silver rose 1.8% to $29.38 an ounce, palladium lost 0.2% to $908.48 and platinum was up 1.6% at $917.80.

Silver ended 2024 at its highest since 2020 while platinum and palladium registered annual declines.

Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman