Jan 10 (Reuters) - Traders on Friday bet the Federal Reserve will wait until at least June to reduce its policy rate, and end its rate-cutting cycle there after government data showed employers added far more jobs than expected in December. Traders before the monthly jobs report had seen the Fed cutting as early as May and saw about a 50% chance of a second rate cut before the end of the year.



Reporting by Ann Saphir

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.