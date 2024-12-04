Canadian miner Wheaton Precious Metals said on Thursday Gary Brown will step down as the chief financial officer, effective March 31. Vincent Lau will succeed Brown as the finance boss after serving as Wheaton’s vice president of finance for more than a decade. (By Vallari Srivastava; Editing by Chris Reese)

