Jan 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said in an interview published in the Wall Street Journal on Friday that inflation remained a problem. "We still have an inflation problem. We still have a rate-of-change problem that we need to address," Hammack told the Journal.



Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

