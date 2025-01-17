Jan 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as investors assessed newly elected President Donald Trump's executive orders on issues including energy and immigration, while awaiting his first move on trade policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 40.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 43,528.65. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 17.5 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 6,014.12​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 104.2 points, or 0.53%, to 19,734.391 at the opening bell. Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

