SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the red metal, increased 14.3% year-on-year in December to 566,547 metric tons, the country's INE statistics agency said on Friday. Manufacturing production in the Andean nation was up 8.4% in the period from a year earlier, the agency added.



Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Gabriel Araujo

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.