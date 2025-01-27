Feb 7 (Reuters) - Traders of short-term interest-rate futures continue to bet the Federal Reserve will next cut its policy rate in June after a government report showed the U.S. unemployment rate was 4% last month. Traders also continue to see a second rate cut by the end of 2025 as more likely than not.



Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Mark Potter

