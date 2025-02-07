TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), opens new tab CEO Mark Bristow said the miner will resume operations at its shuttered Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali once authorities in the country allow it to resume gold shipments. The Canadian miner said its been assured that gold worth about $245 million seized by authorities still belongs to the company, Bristow told Reuters in Toronto.



Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Writing by Felix Njini; Editing by Caroline Stauffer

