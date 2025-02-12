Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday as investors assessed U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on automobiles, ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting. At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE), opens new tab was down 0.5% at 25,516.38.



Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal

