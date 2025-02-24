OTTAWA, March 4 (Reuters) - Canada is imposing 25% tariffs on C$30 billion worth of U.S. imports with immediate effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday. Trudeau made the announcement just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada.



Reporting by David Ljunggren

