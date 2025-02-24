US President Donald Trump’s new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect on Tuesday, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%, launching new trade conflicts with the top three US trading partners.

The tariff actions, which could upend nearly $2.2 trillion in two-way annual U.S. trade went live at 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT), hours after Trump declared that all three countries had failed to do enough to stem the flow of the deadly fentanyl opioid and its precursor chemicals into the U.S.

China responded immediately announcing additional tariffs of 10%-15% on certain U.S. imports from March 10 and a series of new export restrictions for designated U.S. entities. Later it said it had raised complaints about the new measures with the World Trade Organization.

Canada and Mexico, which have enjoyed a virtually tariff-free trading relationship with the U.S. for three decades, were poised to immediately retaliate.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa would respond with 25% tariffs on C$30 billion ($20.7 billion) worth of US imports, and another C$125 billion if Trump’s tariffs were still in place in 21 days. He said previously that Canada would target American beer, wine, bourbon, home appliances and Florida orange juice.

“Tariffs will disrupt an incredibly successful trading relationship,” Trudeau said, adding that they would violate the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement signed by Trump during his first term.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford told NBC that he was ready to cut off shipments of nickel and transmission of electricity from his province to the U.S.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was expected to announce her response on Tuesday, the country’s economy ministry said.

The European Union’s executive Commission said it “deeply regrets” the decision, which risked disrupting global trade. Trump has also floated “reciprocal” tariffs on EU goods.

STACKING CHINA TARIFFS

The extra 10% duty on Chinese goods adds to a 10% tariff imposed by Trump on February 4 to punish Beijing over the U.S. fentanyl overdose crisis. The cumulative 20% duty comes on top of tariffs of up to 25% imposed by Trump during his first term on some $370 billion worth of U.S. imports.

Some of these products saw US tariffs increase sharply under former president Joe Biden last year, including a doubling of duties on Chinese semiconductors to 50% and a quadrupling of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to over 100%.

The 20% tariff will apply to several major U.S. consumer electronics imports from China previously untouched, including smartphones, laptops, video game consoles, smartwatches and speakers and Bluetooth devices.

China’s new tariffs announced on Tuesday targeted a wide range of U.S. agricultural products including certain meats, grains, cotton, fruit, vegetables and dairy products.

Beijing also placed 25 U.S. firms under export and investment restrictions on national security grounds. Ten of these firms were targeted for selling arms to Taiwan.

China’s commerce ministry said the U.S. tariffs violated World Trade Organization rules and “undermine the basis for economic and trade cooperation between China and the U.S.”

US farmers were hard hit by Trump’s first-term trade wars, which cost them about $27 billion in lost export sales and conceded share of the Chinese market to Brazil.

RECESSION FEARS

The tariffs on Mexican and Canadian products could have much deeper repercussions for a highly integrated North American economy that depends on cross-border shipments to build cars and machinery, refine energy and process agricultural goods.

“Today’s reckless decision by the U.S. administration is forcing Canada and the U.S. toward recessions, job losses and economic disaster,” Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Candace Laing said in a statement.

She said the U.S. tariffs will raise costs for consumers and producers and disrupt supply chains. “Tariffs are a tax on the American people.”

Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council representing Detroit automakers, called for vehicles that meet the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s regional content requirements to be exempted from the tariffs.

Even before Trump’s tariffs announcement, U.S. data on Monday showed factory gate prices jumped to a nearly three-year high, suggesting that a new wave of tariffs could soon undercut production.

Trump’s confirmation that the tariffs would proceed sent financial markets reeling with global stocks tumbling and safe-haven bonds rallying. Both the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso fell against the U.S. dollar.

PILING ON

Trump has maintained a blistering pace of tariff actions since taking office in January, including fully restored 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that take effect March 12, rescinding prior exemptions.



Trump on Saturday opened a national security investigation into imports of lumber and wood products that could result in steep tariffs. Canada, already facing 14.5% U.S. tariffs on softwood lumber, would be hit particularly hard.

A week earlier, Trump revived a probe into countries that levy digital services taxes, proposed fees of up to $1.5 million on every Chinese-built ship entering a U.S. port and launched a tariff investigation into copper imports.

These add to his plans for higher “reciprocal tariffs” to match the levies of other countries and offset their other trade barriers, a move that could hit the European Union hard.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal; additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, David Ljunggren and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa, Kylie Madry and Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City and Joe Cash in Beijing; Editing by Sam Holmes, Neil Fullick and Sharon Singleton)