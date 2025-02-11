March 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen restarting interest-rate cuts in June, traders bet on Tuesday, as government data showed U.S. producer prices were unexpectedly flat last month and weekly jobless claims fell. Short-term interest-rate futures after the data were pricing about a 75% chance of a quarter-point reduction to the Fed's policy rate by June, little changed from what was seen prior to the data. They continue to price in a total of three rate cuts for the year.



Reporting by Ann Saphir

