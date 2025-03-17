March 24 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.2% in February from January, largely driven by lower sales in food and the petroleum and coal product subsectors, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday. The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 69.4%. The average weighted response rate for the survey over the previous 12 months has been 93.5%. NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Promit Mukherjee) ((promit.mukherjee@tr.com, opens new tab)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

