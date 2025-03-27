April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, marking a gloomy start to the quarter, as investors braced for the impending storm of sweeping tariff announcements from the Trump administration. At 09:30 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 154.65 points, or 0.37%, to 41,845.98. The S&P 500 (.SPX), lost 20.54 points, or 0.37%, to 5,591.31 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), lost 77.45 points, or 0.45%, to 17,221.83.



Reporting by Pranav Kashyap in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.