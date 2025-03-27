BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Canada has requested WTO dispute consultations with the United States over President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% duty on cars and car parts from Canada, the World Trade Organization said on Monday. Canada claims the measures are inconsistent with U.S. obligations under various provisions under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, added the WTO.



Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More

