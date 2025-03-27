LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - The Financial Stability Board, a group comprising financial regulators around the world, said on Monday it had nominated Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey as its next chair for a three-year term starting in July. "Andrew possesses the leadership, expertise, and vision needed to guide the FSB in achieving its objectives. We are pleased to put him forward to the Plenary as the next FSB Chair," Francois Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Bank of France and chair of the FSB's Nomination Committee said.



Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.