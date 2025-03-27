April 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 on track to confirm bear market territory, as investors sought refuge in government bonds on economic worries over the fallout of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plans. At 09:31 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 1,212.98 points, or 3.17%, to 37,101.88, the S&P 500 (.SPX), lost 181.37 points, or 3.57%, to 4,892.71, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), lost 623.23 points, or 4.00%, to 14,964.56. Reporting by Pranav Kashyap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.