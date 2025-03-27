April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as markets assessed the latest escalation in the trade war, with China increasing its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 100.2 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 39493.42. The S&P 500 (.SPX), fell 12.5 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 5255.56​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), dropped 28.8 points, or 0.18%, to 16358.532 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.