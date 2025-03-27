April 16 (Reuters) - Traders on Wednesday kept bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is well-positioned to wait for greater clarity before making any changes to the stance of policy. Traders of short-term interest-rate futures are betting the Fed resumes rate cuts in June and that by year end the policy rate, currently in the 4.25%-4.50% range, will be a full percentage point lower.



Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese

