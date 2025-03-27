April 23 (Reuters) - Gold on Wednesday extended its retreat from an all-time high, as appetite for riskier assets improved after President Donald Trump said he has no plans to fire the U.S. central bank chief and also signalled progress with China on the tariff front.

Spot gold slipped 2.2% at $3,305.79 an ounce by 09:23 a.m. ET (1323 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,500.05 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures dropped 2.9% to $3,320.40.



"The market is starting to move past the tariff crash. You're going to see a broad rotation out of some of the safe haven assets back chasing some of the specific names like Apple, Tesla," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures.

Sentiment in wider financial markets improved and the dollar rebounded after President Trump backed off from threats to fire Federal Reserve Chair Powell after days of intensifying criticism of the central bank chief for not cutting interest rates.

Trump also expressed optimism that he would make progress with China that would lower tariffs substantially but also warned that "if they don't make a deal, we'll set the deal".



Gold, used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has gained more than 26% since the start of 2025, boosted by central bank buying, tariff war fears and strong investment demand.

"From a technical perspective, the blowout top around $3,500 and sharp reversal has, in the short term, raised the risk of a deeper correction," Saxo bank Ole Hansen said in a note.

"However, [the] gold price has so far managed to find support at $3,292, the 0.382 retracement level, which for now signals a weak correction within a strong uptrend."

Silver was up 1% to $32.83 an ounce, platinum gained about 0.9% to $967.61 and palladium rose 0.6% to $941.04.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru, Editing by Alexandra Hudson