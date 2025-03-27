April 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged up at the open on Thursday, as investors assessed a bevy of mixed corporate results and developments in the U.S.-China trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 75.5 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 39,531.05. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 5.5 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 5,381.38​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 46.7 points, or 0.28%, to 16,754.756 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

