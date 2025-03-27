April 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as investors sifted through conflicting comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and Beijing on developments in the U.S.-China trade war. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), fell 47.7 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 40,045.73. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 5.0 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 5,489.73​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 16.1 points, or 0.09%, to 17,182.112 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Lisa Mattackal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

