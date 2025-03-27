May 2 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. economy is in a transition stage, citing strong employment and his tariff plan while reiterating his call for the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower its interest rate. "We’re only in a transition stage, just getting started!" he said in a Truth Social post. The post followed the release of U.S. data that showed job growth slowed marginally for April.



Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; editing by Susan Heavey

