NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Supply chain pressures eased last month even as economies around the world rushed to position themselves for the impact of massive and shifting trade tariffs by the Trump administration. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Tuesday that in April its global supply chain pressure index stood at -0.29, versus March’s revised -0.17. The reading indicated no notable supply chain pressures.



Reporting by Michael S. Derby

