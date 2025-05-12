TORONTO, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 30% in April compared with the previous month, a far bigger increase than was expected, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday. The seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of housing starts climbed to 278,606 units from a revised 214,205 units in March, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 227,500.



Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Tomasz Janowski

