May 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, building on this week's gains fueled by a U.S.-China tariff truce and tamer inflation data, while a vote on President Donald Trump's sweeping tax legislation was also in focus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 33.4 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 42,356.2. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 12.2 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 5,929.09​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 39.2 points, or 0.21%, to 19,151.541 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

