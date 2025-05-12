Russia’s Nornickel, one of the world’s largest producers of nickel and the largest producer of palladium, said on Thursday that its board recommended not to pay dividends for 2024. The company said the decision was “made in order to maintain financial stability”. (By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

