June 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as investors watched a fresh round of negotiations between the United States and China aimed at mending a trade rift that has rattled financial markets for much of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), rose 23.3 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 42,786.19. The S&P 500 (.SPX), rose 4.3 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 6,004.63​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), rose 43.2 points, or 0.22%, to 19,573.138 at the opening bell.



Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.