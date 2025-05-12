Copper production from Chilean state-run miner Codelco ticked up nearly 21% year-over-year in April, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Tuesday, climbing to 114,600 metric tons.

Codelco is the world’s largest miner of the red metal.

Meanwhile production at BHP’s Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper mine, leaped some 31% to 128,400 tons.

At Collahuasi, another major copper mine jointly run by Glencore and Anglo American, output slid 13.5% to 36,600 tons.

