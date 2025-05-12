June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reiterated his view that the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates by one percentage point, saying the latest inflation figures were "great." "CPI just out. Great numbers! Fed should lower one full point. Would pay much less interest on debt coming due. So important!!!," Trump wrote on Truth Social in all capital letters. Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.