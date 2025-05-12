OTTAWA, June 16 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts were largely flat in May compared with April as a slight rise in groundbreaking in multiple unit urban homes was offset by a marginal drop in starts in single-family detached urban homes, national housing agency data showed on Monday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was down 0.2% at 279,510 units from a revised 280,181 units in April, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 247,500 units last month.



Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, Editing by William Maclean

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.