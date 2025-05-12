India has imposed curbs on imports of palladium, rhodium and iridium alloys containing more than 1% gold by weight, the government said on Thursday. The government also restricted imports of colloidal metals and certain chemical compounds to prevent gold from entering the country disguised as chemical imports, it said in a statement. (By Nikunj Ohri and Bipasha Dey; Editing by Louise Heavens)

